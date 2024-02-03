Schengen visas: France becomes first EU country to issue paperless visa! Know rules, eligibility, other details
France has started issuing Digital Schengen visas, with plans to distribute approximately 70,000 digital visas for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris.
Since January 1, 2024, France has initiated the issuance of Digital Schengen visas, becoming the first country to hand out these visas in the European Union. This move precedes the anticipated complete digitalization of Schengen visa processes set for 2026.
