Schengen-like visa for Thailand, Vietnam, 4 other nations: Is it a win-win deal for tourists?
Thailand and five other South East Asian nations plan to introduce a Schengen-type visa program to boost tourism.
Thailand along with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam hosted about 70 million tourists last year. And anticipating a tourism boom in the coming years, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is steering an initiative for a Schengen-type visa program for the six nations in South East Asia. The facility will ensure seamless mobility for travelers among the six neighboring countries and also attract more long-haul and high-spending travelers