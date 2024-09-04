School fees for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children go up 20%: Check how much they have to pay now

A new VAT rule will increase the school costs for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children at Lambrook School starting in 2025. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Sep 2024, 05:40 PM IST
School fees for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children go up 20%: Check how much they have to pay now (X/KensingtonRoyal)
School fees for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children go up 20%: Check how much they have to pay now (X/KensingtonRoyal)(X/KensingtonRoyal)

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon have to deal with a big jump in their children's school expenses. Starting in 2025, school fees for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Lambrook School will rise because of a new VAT rule, GB News reported.

This rise is due to the government's decision to end the VAT exemption for private schools. All families with children in private education across the UK will see a 20% fee increase.

"Fees detailed are the current fees for the Michaelmas Term 2024, these are exempt from VAT. Fees are subject to change from January 1 2025 in respect of the Lent and Summer 2025 terms," says Lambrook School's website, as per the publication.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will have to pay much more now for their children's education. The entire cost will now amount to nearly over 88 lakh (nearly £80,000) each year.

Prince George, who attends middle and upper school, will have his fees raised from 28.5 lakh (£25,950) to 34.2 lakh (£31,140), the publication reported.

Princess Charlotte's fees in the lower school will increase from 26.3 lakh (£23,904) to 31.5 lakh (£28,684.80).

Prince Louis, who is in the first year of primary school, will see his fees go up from 17.9 lakh (£16,302) to 21.5 lakh (£19,562.40) annually, as per the publication.

The new VAT rule means that any fees paid for the January term at Lambrook School, starting from July 29, will now include additional tax. This move is part of a larger trend of rising costs in private education.

Which school did William attend?

Prince William's early education included time at Jane Mynor Nursery and Ludgrove School in London. He later became the first high-ranking Royal to attend Eton College.

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSchool fees for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children go up 20%: Check how much they have to pay now

