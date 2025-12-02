School holidays in December 2025: Christmas Day, winter break, Sheikh Abdullah Jayanti and more

December school holidays in India differ from state to state. Yet, a few clear patterns help parents plan ahead. Christmas Day on 25 December is the only nationwide holiday, and all schools remain closed.

Many states schedule their winter break in the last part of the month. Schools in Uttar Pradesh usually close from 20 to 31 December, which gives students around 12 days off. PM SHRI schools in several states follow a break from 23 December to 1 January, which adds up to 10 days.

In Madhya Pradesh, many districts observe holidays on 23 December or 24 December. The school holidays end either on 31 December or in the first few days of January.

Jammu and Kashmir’s winter zone follows a different rhythm. Harsh weather shuts many classes from late November to late February. So, December is entirely off.

Delhi keeps December largely academic as pre-board exams happen. Still, schools shut on 25 December and shift into winter vacation only at the very end of the month.

In Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, most schools also follow a pattern of closing during the final 10 days of December. However, exact dates are announced in individual state circulars.

Also Read | When will schools remain closed in November? List of key dates across states

Some regions also observe local holidays tied to festivals or district-level events, which may impact select schools. Parents are advised to check their school’s official notice as final schedules are issued locally.

Region-specific school holidays in December December brings a set of region-specific school holidays across India. These vary widely.

Goa schools usually close on 3 December for the Feast of St Francis Xavier and on 19 December for Liberation Day in Goa, Daman and Diu.

Jammu and Kashmir schools shut on 5 December for Sheikh Abdullah Jayanti. Meghalaya observes holidays on 12 and 18 December. Chhattisgarh marks a holiday on 18 December.

Some states treat 24 December as an optional day off. Many schools start their winter break from this date. Haryana, Telangana and several northeastern states also note holidays on 26 and 27 December.

School holidays in December: Advice for parents Parents should check state circulars and the school calendar for the exact December list. These notices appear on education department websites and school apps.