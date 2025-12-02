School holidays today: Multiple states likely to have an off-day for students on 2 December, 2025

Most students across India can expect a normal school day on Tuesday, 2 December. The date is not a national holiday. Regular classes will continue in most states. However, some states may declare school holidays today due to local weather conditions or administrative requirements.

In Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, there may be school holidays today due to a Yellow Alert issued for light to moderate rain. It is associated with cyclonic activity.

Any decision on school holidays today will depend on district-level rainfall intensity. Areas such as Chennai and its nearby coastal regions are likely to be affected.

School holidays are likely today in rural areas of Maharashtra’s Pune. Many buildings are being used as polling stations for local Nagar Parishad and Panchayat elections.

There is only one state that has confirmed school holidays today: Goa. Schools and government offices will remain closed for the Feast of St Francis Xavier. While it is typically observed on December 3, local adjustments will affect December 2.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar will remain open with their regular schedules. There is no festival, weather warning or government-declared school holidays today.

Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana will also function normally with no expected disruptions. Parents and students in sensitive regions, such as Tamil Nadu and rural Maharashtra, should monitor district announcements.

They should also track school WhatsApp groups and local news updates. Any closure will be declared locally. It may also be announced at short notice, depending on the safety conditions.

Haryana: School holidays today On 1 December, during the International Gita Mahotsav, 21,000 children gathered at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra to recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita together. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the ceremony. He announced a special holiday on Tuesday for all students who took part in the global recitation.

