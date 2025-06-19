‘Scientific reason’ why Sachin Tendulkar should not be Reddit's brand ambassador: Rohan Joshi's video goes viral

Reddit has announced Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The Indian cricket legend will use his official profile to share match thoughts, personal stories and special content.

However, as per comedian Rohan Joshi, it’s a bad idea. His hilarious explanation of why Sachin Tendulkar is the wrong choice as Reddit’s brand ambassador has now gone viral.

In an Instagram Reel that has not gained over 1.2 million views, Joshi says Sachin is a legend and deserves all the love, but he’s the wrong pick for Reddit.

“He is an icon, obviously one of the greatest people to have ever played the game of cricket and one of the greatest Indian sporting legends of all time. But, l am sorry he can not be the brand ambassador for Reddit for one very simple scientific reason,” Rohan Joshi says in the viral Instagram Reel.

Sachin played 664 international matches over 24 years, which means he spent around 200 days a year outdoors “touching grass”.

According to Rohan Joshi, Reddit users are known for staying indoors. So, someone as active as Sachin is the complete opposite.

“No one who has gone outside and touched that much grass is allowed to endorse Reddit, just antithetical to its values,” Rohan Joshi concluded with, “Love you, Sachin.”

Rohal Joshi’s video attracted funny reactions.

Fellow comedian Tanmay Bhat wrote, “BRB, filing FIR on you.”

“I Completely agree with you hence I think the best candidate for this position who meets all the requirements is Rohan Joshi, my vote is with him,” quipped one user.

Another user wrote, “You really miss Mumbai Police, don't you?”

“Great move Rohan, AIB members talking about Sachin always ends well,” wrote another while hinting at Tanmay Bhat’s controversy.

AIB controversy In May 2016, the Mumbai Police was asked to investigate Bhat after BJP leader Ashish Shelar accused Bhat of insulting Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar in a Facebook video.