Scientists amazed as Orangutan uses medicinal plant to treat wound, ‘like administered by doctors’
Orangutan named Rakus in Indonesia used a medicinal plant to treat a wound, a unique behavior observed by scientists. The plant, Akar Kuning, helped in wound healing. Orangutans are known for their cognitive abilities and observational learning.
An orangutan appeared to treat a wound with a medicine plant, making him the first documented case, scientists have said. In June 2022, Rakus, a male Sumatran orangutan, suffered a facial wound below his right eye, believed to have occurred during a fight with another Orangutan at the Suaq Balimbing research site, a protected rainforest area in Indonesia.