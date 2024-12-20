Luigi Mangione and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have become the most well-known people in the US, courtesy: their notorious crimes. While the crimes committed by them are different, the one aspect that binds them together is that they share the same prison. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To top it all over, Luigi Mangione and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' defence lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Karen Friedman Agnifilo, are married to each other.

Luigi Mangione, who has been accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been transferred to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), which is considered as "Hell on Earth" by many. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is also being held at MDC amid a series of sexual assault lawsuits.

Lawyers for Luigi Mangione and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Karen Friedman Agnifilo is the defence attorney for Luigi Mangione. Interestingly, Karen's husband, Marc Agnifilo, also has an equally notorious client to defend: Sean “Diddy" Combs, according to a report by Vanity Fair. However, this isn’t the first instance that the Agnifilo couple is representing high-profile clients at the same time.

Luigi Mangione, who is currently held in a Pennsylvania jail, retained Karen Friedman Agnifilo for the charges he is expected to face after his anticipated extradition to New York, reported CNN. Before transitioning to the defence side, Karen Agnifilo spent seven years at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, making her a strong choice for Mangione’s complex case. “She’s got as much experience as anyone, especially in state court," a New York prosecutor told CNN. “She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse," reported Vanity Fair, citing CNN.

'One of the most troubled…' The MDC is currently New York City's only operating federal detention centre, and is notorious for its difficult conditions. As per The Sun, Luigi Mangione will be housed with other high-profile inmates, including Combs, Mexican cartel leader Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, and former FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.