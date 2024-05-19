Sean "Diddy" Comb was seen dragging, grabbing, shoving and kicking Cassie Ventura during a quarrel in a 2016 CCTV video obtained by CNN. The video matches the allegations Ventura, the then girlfriend of Diddy, made in a now-settled federal lawsuit.

CNN's video is reportedly a compilation of footage from multiple camera angles dated 5 March 2016. The location of the video, as verified by CNN, is the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City in Los Angeles, the same as the singer mentioned in her complaint.

Ventura can be seen exiting the hotel room and on her way to the elevators in the video. Suddenly, the rapper, producer and business mogul, who is seen holding a towel around his waist, enters the hallway running. He is then seen grabbing Ventura by the neck and throwing her to the floor with force. As he continued to hold the towel around his waist, Diddy aggressively kicked the singer twice before dragging her in the hallway, likely back to the hotel room.

However, Ventura can be seen gaining her composure as she sits and is trying to reason with the rapper. Diddy, who had left Ventura in the hallway to collect her items, returned to her again in a mirror directly across from the security camera. He appears to have shoved Ventura again.

Seconds later, Diddy is seen sitting on a chair, grabbing an object off the table and forcefully throwing it toward Ventura.

Diddy is seen walking away, then turning toward Ventura again when an elevator door opens, and someone appears to exit.

Ventura declined to comment on the video; however, her now-husband, Alex Fine, has released a statement about it.

“Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Men who hurt women hate women," Fine's post read.

“To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you're not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety," it read further.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement on the 2016 CCTV video: "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the statement posted on Instagram reads.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services," the district attorney’s office added.

