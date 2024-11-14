Sean 'Diddy' Combs, under scrutiny for his parties and facing sex trafficking charges, has been criticised by ex-Playboy model Precious Muir for allowing children at his events. She recounted seeing kids at a daytime party in the Hamptons, raising concerns about their presence.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is under immense scrutiny for his 'freak off' sessions, even hosted young children at his wild parties, claimed a former Playboy model.

The American hip-hop mogul is facing trial on sex trafficking charges. He is also facing backlash for his parties, which were allegedly joined by many famous Hollywood actors, including Jennifer Lopez.

In an interview with 'The Mirror US', former Playboy model, Precious Muir, expressed her disgust over a few people who preferred to bring their children to Sean Diddy Combs' party.

Recalling one of the party sessions she had attended, Muir told The Mirror US, “In the Hamptons party for the White Party in particular, I did see during the day time, because it is during the daytime the parties start, people, either parents or guardians, would bring their children."

Sean Diddy's party were ‘inappropriate’ for teenagers, says ex-Playboy model Expressing shock over the presence of a teenager at Sean Diddy Combs's party, Muir said that the Hamptons party was not "an appropriate place" for kids.

The model suggested that parents "need to be held accountable in this situation" and she have no idea how parents "are allowing children to attend these parties."

“It is crazy to me," she said wondering why “would a parent allow their children to come." “Who are these parents? Where are the parents? Why would the parents allow this to happen?" The Mirror US quoted the model.

Sean Diddy Combs freak off party seasons Nearly every Hollywood A-lister had attended Sean Diddy Combs's party sessions during the 1990s, whether it was Titanic fame Leonardo DiCaprio or singer Jennifer Lopez.

The American rapper is now facing sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly more than 120 people, including men, women and even minors. The rapper is also facing a trial on sex trafficking charges.