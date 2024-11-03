‘Secret’ behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plan to invest in lavish Portugal property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already own a lavish £19.5 million ($2,51,94,973.64) mansion in Montecito, California, Mirror UK reported. But it seems they're not stopping there.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk together in San Basilio de Palenque, Colombia August 17, 2024.
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk together in San Basilio de Palenque, Colombia August 17, 2024.(REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a new home in Portugal. While there has been no confirmation on the same, rumours have been doing the rounds about the motive behind their move. Is it some "power move," or is there any secret behind their investment in new properties?

Harry and Markle already own a lavish £19.5 million ($2,51,94,973.64) mansion in Montecito, California, Mirror UK reported. But it seems they're not stopping there. The Royal couple reportedly bought a lavish pad in Portugal – neighbours to Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

If reports are to be believed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a house at the 722-acre exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. Rumours are doing the rounds that Harry and Meghan have bought a home in the region of Alentejo, Portugal.

Also Read | Why did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home?

The 'secret'

According to the Mirror UK, insiders claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are diving into the real estate market with massive plans to build a hefty property portfolio.

Rumours have it that this is just their first step towards purchasing properties around the globe. Earlier, there was speculation that this could signal Harry's gradual move back to Britain.

However, reports this weekend suggested that it's more about investing "wisely" the millions from their Netflix deal.

It is now being claimed that the couple is now on a mission to be "smart" with the cash, having previously signed a $100 million, five-year agreement with the streaming giant.

Also Read | Portugal’s Opposition to Let Minority Government’s Budget Pass

"The Portugal property purchase is the couple beginning to be 'smart' with the cash," an insider has told The Sun newspaper.

They might opt to let their Portugal mansion appreciate or rent it out as a swanky holiday spot. "They’re being smart with their money," a source told the paper.

To become Portuguese citizens, options include five years of residency, descent from Portuguese nationals, or being wed to a citizen for three years. However, for Harry and Meghan, investing €500,000 in local business ventures could be their ticket in, the Mirror reported.

Also Read | How you can retire in Europe with Portugal’s passive income visa

What's the rumour?

Earlier, a royal insider suggested that the purchase was part of their efforts to “edge back” to the UK. “Their life in the US — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for Europe. But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the UK,” Grant Harrold told The Post.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Secret’ behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plan to invest in lavish Portugal property

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.