Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a new home in Portugal. While there has been no confirmation on the same, rumours have been doing the rounds about the motive behind their move. Is it some "power move," or is there any secret behind their investment in new properties?

Harry and Markle already own a lavish £19.5 million ($2,51,94,973.64) mansion in Montecito, California, Mirror UK reported. But it seems they're not stopping there. The Royal couple reportedly bought a lavish pad in Portugal – neighbours to Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

If reports are to be believed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a house at the 722-acre exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. Rumours are doing the rounds that Harry and Meghan have bought a home in the region of Alentejo, Portugal.

The 'secret' According to the Mirror UK, insiders claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are diving into the real estate market with massive plans to build a hefty property portfolio.

Rumours have it that this is just their first step towards purchasing properties around the globe. Earlier, there was speculation that this could signal Harry's gradual move back to Britain.

However, reports this weekend suggested that it's more about investing "wisely" the millions from their Netflix deal.

It is now being claimed that the couple is now on a mission to be "smart" with the cash, having previously signed a $100 million, five-year agreement with the streaming giant.

"The Portugal property purchase is the couple beginning to be 'smart' with the cash," an insider has told The Sun newspaper.

They might opt to let their Portugal mansion appreciate or rent it out as a swanky holiday spot. "They're being smart with their money," a source told the paper.

To become Portuguese citizens, options include five years of residency, descent from Portuguese nationals, or being wed to a citizen for three years. However, for Harry and Meghan, investing €500,000 in local business ventures could be their ticket in, the Mirror reported.