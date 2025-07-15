Secret recipe: Zomato releases its biggest ad yet, starring Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, Mary Kom | Watch

Zomato has released its biggest ad yet, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah and Mary Kom. CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared the video on social media, gaining massive response.

The video discusses the “secret sauce” for greatness. It opens with Bumrah and then shows SRK on a throne, followed by Mary Kom and Rahman, each a legend in their field.

“This isn't an ad. It’s a belief in effort over everything else,” says Goyal in his post. “Every day, millions of Indians tap ‘Place Order’ on Zomato in between their routines, responsibilities and dreams. Some are building startups. Some are raising kids. Some are taking a break.”

“Different stories, one thing in common: Consistent effort. We’re not here to celebrate the stars, but the fire that built them. The fire each one of us carries inside — while food is just the fuel,” the post adds.

“To everyone chasing something they care deeply about and showing up for it — we're glad to be a small part of your journey, concluded the Zomato CEO.

The video itself concludes with a message, “There’s no secret recipe. They just want it more. The secret ingredient is hustle.”

The ad mixes past interviews, match clips and concert moments, showing their struggles and victories. It highlights the hard work and emotions behind their success stories.

“No need to have something special in you. Remain ordinary. Work hard. It will become special,” says SRK in an old interview that has been used in the ad.

Social media reactions The social media response, however, has been mixed.

“What a banger! Finally, someone pivots to the Nike model,” came from one user.

Another remarked, “Ordinary moments powered by purpose, this message speaks to every hustler.”

“Beautifully said. Effort fuels dreams - every single day,” posted another.

However, a few others did not seem that excited. Many of them countered Goyals’ “This isn't an ad” claim.

“It’s a good ad for getting the awards, not sure how it helps Zomato though. Decent try to connect through tweet but sorry it isn’t it since as a consumer I can’t connect it with Zomato. I loved the video for the ad though,” commented one user.