 See Pic | Virat Kohli, Vamika spotted in London cafe: Netizens react to 'daddy-daughter time'
See Pic | Virat Kohli, Vamika spotted in London cafe: Netizens react to ‘daddy-daughter time’

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A photo of Virat Kohli enjoying lunch with daughter Vamika in London has fans gushing over their bond. Comments praise Vamika's cuteness and Virat's dedication as a father and husband.

(FILES) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and his wife Anushka Sharma pose during the 'Indian Sports Honours' in Mumbai on March 23, 2023. Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who opted out of the Test series against England, has announced the birth of his second child, ending speculation over his absence. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)Premium
(FILES) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and his wife Anushka Sharma pose during the 'Indian Sports Honours' in Mumbai on March 23, 2023. Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who opted out of the Test series against England, has announced the birth of his second child, ending speculation over his absence. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

A recent photo on Reddit has caught the attention of fans. It shows Virat Kohli enjoying lunch in London with his daughter, Vamika. The heartwarming snapshot, taken from behind, captures the father-daughter duo seated at a table, both dressed in black and white.

Fans have been quick to express their admiration, with one commenting on Vamika's adorable appearance despite only her back being visible and praising her hair. Another user highlighted Virat's role as a dedicated father and husband, appreciating his commitment to his family.

Virat Kohli was spotted enjoying lunch in London with his daughter, Vamika.
View Full Image
Virat Kohli was spotted enjoying lunch in London with his daughter, Vamika. (Reddit/BollyBlindsNGossip)

Netizens react

"Having some daddy-daughter time while mummy and baby brother gets to bond. But whoever took pic shouldn’t have sneaked like so," said a Reddit user.

“I know we can only see her back but she looks so adorable. Love her hair. VK seems like a very invested father & husband which is so cool!" said another.

Also Read: Is Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay a British citizen? Here's what UK rules say on citizenship by birth

"She looks such a big girl and that ponytail. That's so cute and endearing. I am just imagining a junior version of Anushka doing her thing," read a comment.

"Aww. Virat on daddy duties with cutie-pie," said another person.

Not everyone was happy to see the photograph. Some thought it was not right to take that pic without permission. “Thats a cute pic :) but Imo its a bit rude clicking a picture of him like this without his consent," wrote one user.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay— what does the name mean?

One user thought it was actor Wamiqa Gabbi with Virat Kohli. “I was looking for Vamika Gabbi in this picture . This sub have ruined my mind," wrote the user. Another one was quick to fix the misunderstanding. “Her name is Wamiqa Gabbi, just so you don't get disappointed the next time," the user wrote.

“Is it easy for someone of Virat's stature to have a quiet coffee at London cafes ? I mean the news can cause traffic jam for blocks," one wondered. “Cricket isn't huge here like it is in India. Most of the South Asian diaspora would probably recognise him and then obviously some others," replied another.

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 12:09 PM IST
