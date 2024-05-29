See Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today; stunning photos are OUT
Mukhesh and Nita Ambani to host second pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise with a strict no-phone policy. Orry has shared stunning location pictures on Instagram.
After the glitz and glam of over the top pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Mukhesh and Nita Ambani are all set to now host the second pre-wedding bash, this time on a luxury cruise. Recently, a report by India Today gave some insights of the itinerary which also mentioned that a strict no-phone policy will also be applicable onboard the cruise. However, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry has shared some breathtaking pictures of the location on his Instagram story. The second pre-wedding bash will be celebrated on a luxury cruise that will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back.