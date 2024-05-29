After the glitz and glam of over the top pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Mukhesh and Nita Ambani are all set to now host the second pre-wedding bash, this time on a luxury cruise. Recently, a report by India Today gave some insights of the itinerary which also mentioned that a strict no-phone policy will also be applicable onboard the cruise. However, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry has shared some breathtaking pictures of the location on his Instagram story. The second pre-wedding bash will be celebrated on a luxury cruise that will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the pics shared by Orry

Orry has shared some breathtaking pictures on his Instagram story of the locations

Orry has shared some breathtaking pictures on his Instagram story of the locations

Orry has shared some breathtaking pictures on his Instagram story of the locations

Recently, the initial group of celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Ravneer Singh, and others were seen leaving for the pre wedding bash. Family members including Nita Ambani's mother and sister, as well as Anil Ambani, were also spotted departing for the pre-wedding festivities two days ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, many other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport as they headed for the pre wedding festivities including Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor. Meanwhile, this time around 800 guests will mark their presence, Deccan Chronicle reported.

As reported by India Today, here a complete look at the four day itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding cruise party

May 29: On Board Paleremc {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Theme: "Welcome Lunch"

Dress Code: Classic Cruise

May 29: On Board at Sea {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Theme: 'STARRY NIGHT'

Dress Code: Western Formals

May 30: On Land Rome {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Theme: 'ROMAN HOLIDAY'

Dress Code: Tourist Chic Attires

May 30: On Board {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Theme: LA DOLCE FAR NIENTE

Dress Code: Retro

May 30: TOGA PARTY {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 31: On Board

Theme: 'V TURNS ONE UNDER THE SUN'

Dress Code: Playful {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 31: On Land Cannes

Theme: LE MASQUERADE

Dress code: Black the Masquerade {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 31: On Board

Theme: PARDON MY FRENCH (after party)

June 1: On land Portofino {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Theme : 'LA DOLCE VITA'

Dress code: Italian summer

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!