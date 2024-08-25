See pics | Tanmay Bhat’s ‘incredible’ body transformation; Internet says, ‘He got cheat code from Ashish Chanchlani…’

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat has garnered huge applaud on social media for his miraculous body transformation

Livemint
Published25 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt is receiving applaud for his body transformation
Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt is receiving applaud for his body transformation

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, who first rose to fame with the celebrity roast show AIB Knockout, is again in the news for his incredible body transformation. The scriptwriter reportedly shed 50 kilos to regain his healthy body. Tanmay Bhatt has been sharing photos after his body transformation quite lately, and the internet can't keep calm without talking about it.

Many users on the social media platform X shared Tanmay Bhat's body transformation photos and asked him about his diet plan. Many others drew his comparison with Karan Johar for similar looks.

“Tanmay bhai, diet batao apni please. This is such a great transformation. P.S- You look like Karan Johar here,” wrote a social media user on X.

A few other netizens jokingly linked his weight loss program with that of YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The content creator also drew attention with his amazing body transformation a few months ago.

Also Read | Here’s how much Ronaldo may have earned from his new YouTube channel

“Tanmay Bhai really went from that to this !! I think he got the cheat code from @ashchanchlani,” read another post on X.

“nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: How Tanmay bhat went from this to this,” read another post on X.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut slams Tanmay Bhat for child porn tweet. Read here

“Mujhe apne aap pe sharam aa rhi hai...mera 20 kg ka target weight loss complete nhi ho rha ...aur tanmay bhatt mere se patla ho jayega,” read another post on X.

“When people meet him these days they don’t say - Hey Tanmay Bhat. They say - Tanmay What !!”

Also Read | Political updates: AIB&#8217;s Tanmay Bhat faces criticism for Sachin versus Lata video

“You try and you fail till you find the ozempic genie 🧞‍♂️ to transform you! Tanmay represents hope for anyone and everyone no matter how far out you are,” read another post on X.

“Tanmay is the real Rohan!! His transformation is incredible! Those who have been following his vlogs know how dedicated he was to his fitness and his efforts have all payed off! Happy for him!”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsSee pics | Tanmay Bhat’s ‘incredible’ body transformation; Internet says, ‘He got cheat code from Ashish Chanchlani…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue