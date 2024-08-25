Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat has garnered huge applaud on social media for his miraculous body transformation

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, who first rose to fame with the celebrity roast show AIB Knockout, is again in the news for his incredible body transformation. The scriptwriter reportedly shed 50 kilos to regain his healthy body. Tanmay Bhatt has been sharing photos after his body transformation quite lately, and the internet can't keep calm without talking about it.

Many users on the social media platform X shared Tanmay Bhat's body transformation photos and asked him about his diet plan. Many others drew his comparison with Karan Johar for similar looks.

"Tanmay bhai, diet batao apni please. This is such a great transformation. P.S- You look like Karan Johar here," wrote a social media user on X.

A few other netizens jokingly linked his weight loss program with that of YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The content creator also drew attention with his amazing body transformation a few months ago.

“Tanmay Bhai really went from that to this !! I think he got the cheat code from @ashchanchlani," read another post on X.

"nobody will remember: - your salary - how "busy you were" - how many hours you worked people will remember: How Tanmay bhat went from this to this," read another post on X.

“Mujhe apne aap pe sharam aa rhi hai...mera 20 kg ka target weight loss complete nhi ho rha ...aur tanmay bhatt mere se patla ho jayega," read another post on X.

“When people meet him these days they don’t say - Hey Tanmay Bhat. They say - Tanmay What !!"

"You try and you fail till you find the ozempic genie 🧞‍♂️ to transform you! Tanmay represents hope for anyone and everyone no matter how far out you are," read another post on X.