‘See you in God’s own country…’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor invites Coldplay to perform in Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Coldplay's recent tour in India as phenomenal, inviting them to perform in Kerala. The band held five concerts, breaking records with 1.34 lakh attendees on Republic Day.

Updated28 Jan 2025, 07:08 AM IST
New Delhi, Dec 04 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media during a curtain-raiser event for the Kerala Literature Festival 2025, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)
New Delhi, Dec 04 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media during a curtain-raiser event for the Kerala Literature Festival 2025, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)(Mohd Zakir)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Coldplay's recently finished tour in India as "absolutely phenomenal" and invited the British rock band to perform in Kerala someday.

Here's what Tharoor said

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, “Touched to see our very own Jasprit Bumrah get a shout out from Chris Martin. What’s more, i agree! @Coldplay’s five-day run in India at Mumbai and Ahmedabad has been absolutely phenomenal. Hoping Kerala gets its chance to host these grand-scale shows too! With our beauty, unmatched hospitality, and that special vibe, we’d be the perfect hosts. See you in God's Own Country sometime soon, @coldplay ? @KeralaTourism.”

Coldplay concert in India

Coldplay held five concerts in India, with performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Their Republic Day concert that took place on January 26 broke records with 1.34 lakh attendees and also made it their biggest show in the country.

Coldplay took to their X account to thank fans hours after their second-to-last concert. "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever," read their post on X.

Earlier in the day, the band posted a picture from the stadium where they humorously drew a cricket ball, with the caption, "Ahmedabad, 1/25." Chris Martin quipped, "I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time."

In addition to their electrifying performance, Coldplay paid tribute to India on Republic Day.

Martin serenaded the crowd with renditions of the iconic patriotic songs "Vande Mataram" and "Maa Tujhhe Salaam," which were met with resounding applause and cheers from the audience.

He concluded the tribute with the words, "Salute to Mother India" and extended his Republic Day wishes to all present.

A special moment occurred during the concert when Chris Martin dedicated a song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. In a light-hearted dig, Martin remarked, “O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 07:08 AM IST
