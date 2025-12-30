‘Seeing their happiness was sukoon’: Google techie takes parents to workplace, video goes viral

A young Google employee has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a video of taking her parents on a tour of her workplace — a moment that many viewers described as deeply relatable and uplifting.

The video, posted on Instagram by a tech professional named Pragya, shows her proudly walking her parents through different sections of the Google office. Her parents can be seen looking around with curiosity and quiet pride, taking in the space where their daughter works and has built her career.

Advertisement

Sharing the clip, Pragya reflected on the role her family played in her journey. “My parents have supported me my entire life. When nobody believed in me, not even me, my parents and my brother always did,” she wrote. Taking them to the place where she works and lives, she added, felt “surreal”.

Watch the video here:

She also spoke about the emotional impact of the visit. “Seeing that happiness on their faces gave me a kind of sukoon I can never fully express. Thank you, Mummy Papa, for everything. This… all of this… is for you,” her caption read.

Advertisement

The post quickly gained traction on social media, clocking more than two lakh views and over 10,000 likes within a short span. The comment section was filled with messages praising both the parents for their support and the daughter for acknowledging their role in her success. Many users said the video reminded them of their own families and the sacrifices parents make behind the scenes.

Several commenters also noted how meaningful it can be for parents to see, first-hand, the spaces where their children work — especially in careers that may have once seemed abstract or uncertain to them.

A user wrote, “Proud parents.”

Another user wrote, “Such a heartwarming clip.”

“The same feeling my parents had when I visit Google office with them,” the third user wrote.

Advertisement

The video comes amid a wave of similar, feel-good posts doing the rounds on social media. Recently, another Indian professional working in Scotland shared a touching video of his parents visiting his office abroad. The creator, Mayur, documented the moment his parents met his colleagues and explored his workplace, drawing warm reactions from viewers who resonated with the emotion of the experience.