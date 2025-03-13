Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftaar timings for March 14 in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities

Ramadan 2025: Muslims across India began Roza, fasting, from March 2, after the crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on March 1.

The period of Ramadan is one month long, and the timings for Sehri and Iftaar are very important for practising Muslims as they are directly linked with the fasting cycle of the day.

What is Iftaar and Sehri During Roza, Muslims start their day with a pre-dawn meal, known as the Sehri. The end of Sehri marks the beginning of the day's fast.

The devouts break their fast soon after sunset with Iftar, a meal which opens the fast until next day's pre-dawn Sehri.

LiveMint brings you a list of Sehri and Iftaar timings across various cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai among others. The timings however, are subject to change, hence worshippers are advised to check with their nearest mosques.

Sehri and Iftaar timings for Friday, March 14 Here's a list of the Sehri and Iftaar timings for various cities on Friday, March 14:

City Sehri time Iftaar time Lucknow 4: 59 am 6: 16 pm Delhi 5: 13 am 6: 32 pm Kolkata 4:31 am 5: 46pm Kochi 5: 22 am 6: 36 pm Mumbai 5: 34 am 6: 49 pm Chennai 5: 06 am 6: 20 pm Bengaluru 5: 17 am 6: 34 pm Hyderabad 5: 20 am 6: 36 pm Ahmedabad 5: 34 am 6: 50 pm

Second Jumu'ah of Ramadan 2025 March 14, marks the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Friday prayer, or 'Jumu'ah', is the most important weekly ritual in Islam. It is a congregational prayer that replaces the usual noon prayer (Salat al-Zuhr) on Friday.

Worshippers will mark the end of the month-long Ramadan with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, the largest festival for the Muslim community. The holy occasion brings together people, families, and communities to share love, joy, and tradition.

While Eid al-Fitr is a significant event for Muslims, people from all communities in India join in the festivities, celebrating the occasion in a spirit similar to Diwali, with shared joy and togetherness.

When is Eid al-Fitr? Ramadan is likely to end on March 31, depending on when the next crescent moon is sighted. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated the day after. This year, Eid al-Fitr could be celebrated on either March 31, or April 1, depending on when the moon is sighted.

If the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid would be celebrated on March 31, and if not, April 1, would mark Eid.