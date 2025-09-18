'Send me hospital admission proof’: Man shares shocking boss texts after being hospitalised

A viral Reddit post has reignited debate about workplace culture and employee rights in India after a man shared screenshots of messages exchanged with his boss while being hospitalised.

According to the user, who posted under the subreddit r/IndianWorkplace, they were admitted to a hospital with symptoms of shortness of breath, chest tightness, and vomiting. Despite informing his manager early in the morning that he would not be able to report to work, the responses he received left the internet stunned.

In the screenshots, the boss insists that the employee should have informed them “at least 3 hours prior shift timing,” even though the employee explained that they were admitted to the hospital at 7:30 am and received reports only around 9 am.

The conversation escalates further when the boss asks, “Send me hospital admission screenshot..” and later demands confirmation of the doctor’s advice and discharge date.

Frustrated, the employee wrote back: “I am not feeling well and hospitalised, pls don’t give me more stress.”

The post has since gone viral, with many social media users criticising the lack of empathy displayed by the manager. Several pointed out how common such workplace attitudes are in India, where employees are often expected to prioritise work even during medical emergencies.

The original poster sought advice on whether he should report the issue to HR or escalate it to higher management. Responses from the Reddit community overwhelmingly encouraged them to document the messages and raise a formal complaint.

This incident has sparked broader questions about employee well-being, the right to disconnect, and the urgent need for more compassionate HR policies in Indian workplaces.

A user commented, “This is boiling my blood, there should be a law where we can complain to the authorities or take legal action on companies if they don't fire the person doing all this sh*t. Managers, even if you have pressure from upper management still you can be human towards someone's health.”

Another user wrote, “Stop talking to you manager. Go to your HR and your skip level. If nothing else this will go on your managers record and will be seen as a black mark if the company wants to take it up.”