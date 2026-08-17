Senior engineer laid off by Adobe becomes driver: 'Glad I’ll be driving bus instead of computer'

After more than two decades in the technology sector, a former senior engineer has taken up a career far removed from his previous profession after struggling to find work for more than a year following a layoff.

James Strawn, who lives in Colorado, said he is now preparing to begin work as a school bus driver after being unable to secure another job in the technology industry.

Laid off in August 2025 Strawn previously worked as a Senior Software Quality Engineer at Adobe Digital Video. In a LinkedIn post, he described the difficulties he faced after losing his job in August 2025 and spending more than a year looking for a new position.

“After a long, difficult year-plus of looking for work and being demoralised and discriminated against by the high-tech industry, I’m glad to share that my next chapter has begun!" he wrote.

He said his new role will be with his local school district and that he hopes it will mark the beginning of his final career.

'It pays a lot less than my previous job' Despite the significant change in professions, Strawn said he is enjoying the prospect of his new job.

“Next week I start my new —and hopefully final— career as a school bus driver for my local school district," he wrote. “It pays a lot less than my previous job, but it’s fun, the kids are good (mostly), and my co-workers are caring, kind, and down-to-earth."

Strawn also expressed gratitude towards former colleagues and LinkedIn connections who supported him during his difficult job search.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s people like you who make me glad I had such a long career at Accolade and Adobe," he said.

'Glad I'll be driving a 40-foot bus instead of a computer'

The former engineer also directed a message towards those at his previous employer whom he said had rejected him, undermined him and eventually laid him off.

He thanked them sarcastically, saying their actions ultimately led him towards what he believes is a better future.

“It’s people like you who make me glad I’ll be driving a 40-foot bus instead of a computer," he wrote.

Strawn also criticised recruiters and prospective employers who, according to him, rejected his applications, ignored his direct enquiries or failed to turn up for interviews.

“I hope this industry can find its way back to treating people better," he said.

Strawn's post quickly drew attention online, with several users discussing layoffs, age discrimination and the challenges faced by experienced professionals trying to return to the technology workforce.