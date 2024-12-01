Ulrike Grunewald, a German journalist and director of a revealing documentary about Harry and Meghan, has unveiled the real reason behind their professional separation.

Her documentary, Harry: The Lost Prince, will air on Germany's ZDF network on Tuesday. Ahead of its release, Grunewald, who has followed the Sussexes since their controversial departure from the Royal Family, stated that Harry and Meghan set very high expectations for themselves, as reported by The Hill.

In an interview with Express, director Ulrike Grunewald explained that working on the documentary helped her understand why the royal family was so concerned when Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal roles. She stated, “The most damaging allegations can only come from within. Revelations that shock the royal family only come out of Prince Harry’s or Meghan Markle’s mouths.” Grunewald also expressed her understanding of the late Queen’s view that one cannot be "half in and half out" of royal life.

Grunewald also noted, “The cultural life here is very lively but often happens in closed circles, and Harry and Meghan rarely participate. They seem to have isolated themselves a lot.” A neighbor, Richard Mineards, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Sometimes you see her at the farmers' market or walking a dog, but generally, you don't see much of her or him. It's a shame. This is a lovely place.”

The couple lives in Montecito, California, a town known for its vibrant social scene and affluent residents. However, Grunewald's documentary suggests that Harry and Meghan lead a life disconnected from the lively community around them.

The couple lives in Montecito, California, a town known for its vibrant social scene and affluent residents. However, Grunewald's documentary suggests that Harry and Meghan lead a life disconnected from the lively community around them.

In the past week, multiple reports have suggested that Harry and Meghan are exploring separate career paths, leading to what experts are calling a "professional separation." Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to launch American Riviera Orchard next year, while Prince Harry is preparing for the second edition of the Invictus Games in Canada.