Seven-day workweek and no work-from-home? Indian housing finance firm's email sparks debate

A recent Reddit post has ignited online discussions after an anonymous user claimed that an Indian housing finance company allegedly forced employees to work through the entire week, including Saturday and Sunday (23-24 August).

The company email, attached to the post by the original poster, drew criticism as the user called out what they described as the company’s “toxic work culture.”

According to the post, no additional compensation or extra day off was given to the employees who worked the extra hours over the weekend.

“Putting labour laws to a toss” The original poster, whose identity could not be confirmed, expressed deep disappointment with the company's policies.

“The world is moving towards 4 days work a week and this Indian housing finance company has an audacity to ask its employees to work 7 days a week,” the Redditor wrote, adding that staff were forced to work “without any compensation or extra day off putting Indian Labour laws to a toss.”

In the email attached to the Reddit post, the company reminded its employees that all hubs, branches, head office credit teams and marketing teams were expected to be operational over the weekend (August 23-24), citing “month end exigencies and disbursement lagging behind.”

The company expressed dissatisfaction that some employees chose to work from home on Saturday, 23 August. IT also alleged that the hubs in charge were not informed about the physical absence from office of certain POs and SOs.

The housing finance company's mail to employees posted by the Reddit user.

The email further stated that “work from home does not confer the same productivity level as work from office," and described that “this type of attitude is considered negligence to the core.”

The email concluded with a warning, in which the firm said that if anyone failed to achieve the targets fixed for each branch and hub, then they would face “serious repercussions” going forward.

Netizens react to the post Reddit users commented on the post, while some expressed disappointment, some offered suggestions on how to tackle the situation.

A user suggested, “You need to take that to the tribunal. Labor laws in India do not allow 7 days working unless you're getting 4 days off or 1 week compensatory 1 day for every 5 worked [sic].”

Whereas another user demanded that the Redditor reveal the name of the company, saying, “Damn. The fear culture is rampant. Would be nice to know which company this is. These companies need to be called out in public."