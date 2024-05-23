Several Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled from May 28 to June 2. Read full list here
Platform maintenance work in Mumbai-Pune route will lead to cancellation of trains like Pragati Express and Deccan Express from May 28 to June 2. Some trains will now end at Dadar.
Several trains on the Mumbai-Pune route will remain cancelled or rescheduled due to the expansion work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) platforms 10 and 11 from May 28 to June 2, reported the Hindustan Times. The last destination of some trains will be changed to Dadar. The list of cancelled trains includes Pragati Express and Deccan Express.