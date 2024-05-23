Several Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled from May 28 to June 2. Read full list here

Platform maintenance work in Mumbai-Pune route will lead to cancellation of trains like Pragati Express and Deccan Express from May 28 to June 2. Some trains will now end at Dadar.

Several trains on the Mumbai-Pune route will remain cancelled or rescheduled due to the expansion work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) platforms 10 and 11 from May 28 to June 2, reported the Hindustan Times. The last destination of some trains will be changed to Dadar. The list of cancelled trains includes Pragati Express and Deccan Express.

The platform maintenance work will last nearly a fortnight and will result in the cancellation of many trains operating between Pune and Mumbai.

List of trains cancelled According to an HT report, the Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express will stand cancelled from May 28 to June 2. Meanwhile, Pune Mumbai Intercity Express will be cancelled from May 31 to June 2. Services of the Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and Kurla-Margaon-Kurla will remain suspended on June 1 and June 2 because of maintenance work.

Railway services between Byculla and SCMT and several other local Mumbao stations were affected on May 22 due to a 15-day-long midnight block up to 1 May, 2024 for pre non-interlocking works. On May 22, suburban train services were shut between Byculla and CSMT from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs (midnight of 22/23.05.2024). Trains were short-terminated and short originated at Panvel and Dadar stations.

Summer special trains To ease pressure on existing summer running trains, Central Railways has announced sixteen additional weekly summer special train services between Mumbai and Karimnagar.

CSMT-Karimnagar Weekly Special 01067 Weekly special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs every Tuesday from 09.04.2024 and 28.05.2024 and arrive Karimnagar at 08.30 hrs next day. (8 trips)

01068 Weekly special will depart Karimnagar at 19.05 hrs every Wednesday from 10.04.2024 and 29.05.2024 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 13.40 hrs next day.

