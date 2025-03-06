The legal defense fundraising page of Luigi Mangione, who allegedly killed UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, received a flood of donations Tuesday amid rumours that the accused had a fetish for making sex tapes.

Twenty six-year-old Mangione is fighting both federal and state charges in connection with the allegations that he gunned down healthcare honcho Brian Thompson on December 4 outside of a Midtown Manhattan hotel. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offenses.

The GiveSendGo fund — which set a goal to collect $1 million in donations for Mangione — was up to $647,585 Wednesday afternoon. Around 10 AM (IST) on Thursday, funds worth $650,800 were raised.

According to the New York Post, there was a fresh wave of small donations from Mangione's supporters who took to his fundraising page, calling the sex tape claims “rumours” and a “smear campaign.”

Some of his supporters claimed that an unverified report by RadarOnline about how he likes to film himself having sex with women were mere “rumours” part of a “smear campaign” against him, the New York Post reported.

"The media is running a smear campaign against Luigi and using sex and adult content as the weapon to try and smear luigi. Seeing that made me donate for a 3rd time. FREE LUIGI!!!," a comments from one of Mangione's supporters said.

“No one cares about sex tapes, we care about professional integrity and the right to a fair trial,” one user wrote in the caption of their $5 contribution. “Luigi will always have our support," the user added.

Another person gave $5 to the fund, saying, "We don't want to see fake SEX tapes. We want to see transparency inside the court room during his court appearances, so place cameras there..."

One person contributed $10, telling Luigi to “stay strong” and asking the public not to “fall in the trap of the tapes.”

“Companies and corporations want to smear, to tarnish Luigi, we must be with him,” the donor said. “Do not let Luigi’s morale get down!”

Another user donated $5, simply saying, “Just because I heard there were some tapes out there x.”

Sex tape claim RadaeOnline reported last week that suspected CEO killer Luigi Mangione is "not just an accused manslayer – he's also a lady-killer who has a twisted obsession with filming himself having sex."

The report cited sources as saying, "I saw one [of the videos], and I wish I never had...And it wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything."

"He wanted to be watched. He got off on it. There are at least 20 videos of him having sex. But a lot of the girls are too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow," sources were quoted as saying.

Who is Luigi Mangione? The brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December and the ensuing five-day manhunt captivated both Americans and others around the world.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from Maryland, was arrested on December 9 and charged with the December 4 fatal shooting of Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan.

Federal authorities allege that Mangione held "hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives".