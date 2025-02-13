Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of Sha'ban, which is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar year, marking one of the holiest nights in Islam. It is also known as the ‘Night of Forgiveness,’ highlighting a time for spiritual reflection. Devotees typically spend the night in prayer seeking forgiveness and mercy from the Almighty. Here's all you need to know about Shab-e-Barat.

Date of Shab-e-Barat 2025 According to the Hijri calendar, Shab-e-Barat will be observed from the evening of Thursday, February 13, until the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025. However, the exact date of the occasion may vary on the basis of the moon, according to Islamic Relief Worldwide.

History of Shab-e-Barat 2025 According to popular belief, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) entered the city of Makkah that night. It is also believed that Prophet Muhammad's wife, Hazrat Aisha Siddiqa, found him praying at Medina's cemetery, seeking forgiveness for departed souls.

How Shab-e-Barat is celebrated? Shab-e-Barat is observed across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan observe Shab-e-Barat as well.

On this day, people mostly gather in mosques to offer prayers and seek forgiveness. Some also visit the graves of their loved ones. Devotees also engage in charitable services, such as distributing food and money to vulnerable populations.

Traffic advisory on Shab-e-Barat Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory and diversion rules for Thursday evening due to Shab-e-Barat.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 5 pm onwards in central Delhi till the occasion ends, PTI reported citing traffic advisory.

restrictions and diversions will be imposed on areas such as Netaji Subhash Marg, SPM Marg, Church Mission Road, Khari Baoli Road, Qutab Road, Maharaja Agarsain Marg, Subhash Park T-Point, Shanti Van Chowk and Chhatta Rail Chowk.