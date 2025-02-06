Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are likely to reunite for the much-anticipated sequel to Main Hoon Na. The Bollywood veterans earlier had successful collaborations in Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

According to Pinkvilla, Farah Khan is currently developing a script for Main Hoon Na 2, which is in the early stages at Red Chillies Entertainment. The original film, released in 2004, was King Khan’s first production under Red Chillies Entertainment. That is why the movie remains special to SRK and Gauri Khan.

Sources reveal that SRK has loved the initial concept and has encouraged Farah and the team to refine the screenplay, the publication added.

While excited about the project, Shah Rukh waits for the final script before deciding. Insiders claim he is not interested in a sequel for the sake of it and wants a story that surpasses the original’s impact.

“Farah has cracked an idea for Main Hoon Na 2, and Shah Rukh has loved the route she plans to take for the sequel. Farah is presently working to crack the screenplay with her team of writers, as also the ones working with Red Chillies,” Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

The first draft is expected to be ready by mid-2025, after which SRK will decide whether to move forward.

LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Apart from Main Hoon Na 2, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with other major films. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, set for a 2026 release. He is also involved in Pathaan 2, the next instalment of the YRF Spy Universe.

Upcoming sequels in Bollywood Bollywood is expecting several sequels this year. Jolly LLB 3, scheduled to release in April, will star the lead actors from the previous two movies, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Saurabh Shukla will continue as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi.

Then, there is Housefull 5, to be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It is expected to be released in June. War 2 will mark Hrithik Roshan’s return with new cast members like Junior NTR and Kiara Advani.