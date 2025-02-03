Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan recently joined his son Aryan Khan for the promotions of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', a Netflix project.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Gauri Khan, who is the producer for Aryan Khan's Netflix project, and Suhana Khan also joined the promotions.

"Tere baap ka raj hai kya…" Shah Rukh Khan's funny banter with his son Aryan Khan can be seen in the promotional video, as Aryan takes on the role of director, asking his father to repeat a dialogue almost the umpteenth time, simply because he was not happy with the actor's way of saying it.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Aryan Khan's Netflix project at the streamer 2025 slate announcement event, where a teaser of the series was showcased, reported PTI.

What is the Aryan Khan-SRK Netflix project about Set against the backdrop of the film industry, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' has been described as a multi-genre project offering an "unabashed, entertaining ride" through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.

Blending a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, Aryan Khan's directional debut features blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters, delivering an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.

SRK speaks about Aryan Khan's hard work “Aryan has worked very hard on this. And it is not just him, there is Bilal, Manav. Ankit, Dev and many more who have worked hard on this series for years. Hard work pays off only when the viewers are entertained. And now it has become a part of the film, so it is our duty to entertain the audiences," said Shah Rukh Khan at the promotions of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.'