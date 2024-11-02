Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift from Hollywood: SRK’s entry scene from K3G named ’The Best’, netizens react

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: In a delightful twist of fate, The Academy chose the perfect moment to honour Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary entry scene from the 2001 classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham—the day after Diwali and just ahead of the superstar's 59th birthday.

The Academy's Gift to Shah Rukh Khan The Academy took to Instagram to share the unforgettable scene set against the backdrop of Diwali at the Raichand mansion. As SRK’s character, Rahul Raichand, descends from a helicopter in a striking black outfit, his mother, played by Jaya Bachchan, feels his presence before even seeing him.

Dressed in an elegant white sari by Manish Malhotra, she transitions from welcoming her husband, Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), to instinctively walking towards the entrance to meet her son.

In a heartwarming exchange, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), with his trademark charm, asks his mother, “Hey mom, how do you sense my presence every time before I arrive?” To which Jaya, with tears in her eyes, applies tilak to his forehead and gently caresses his face. The Academy aptly captioned the post, “A mother’s intuition is always right. ✨” and even posed the question, “Is this SRK’s best entry scene? 🤔”

The Internet Reacts: SRK Still Reigns Supreme Social media was abuzz with reactions as fans celebrated this iconic moment on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. One enthusiastic user declared, “One of his best entries... And it's the whole scenario, basically! SRK is the king of romance due to dreamy movies like these 💖.”

Another quipped about the helicopter’s dramatic entrance, saying, “Helicopter sound be like: what???????”

One user also said, “Everything was fine until i saw who shared it”. Another quipped, “This post? From THE ACADEMY????"

One Instagram user asked, “The Academy after 23 years of this blockbuster movie! But what about DDLJ and Mohabbatein?” To this The Academy replied, “We posted Mehndi Laga k Rakhna earlier this year”.

Karan Johar, the mastermind behind Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, couldn’t resist sharing the Academy’s post on his Instagram Stories, expressing his joy with the caption, “This post made me smile wide.”

What’s Next for SRK and Karan Johar? Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains a cultural phenomenon, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

As Karan Johar gears up for his upcoming Netflix series, Shah Rukh Khan is set to dazzle audiences once again in the crime drama King, slated for release on Eid 2026.