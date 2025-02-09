Akon revives Shah Rukh Khan’s Chammak Challo at a wedding, Sara Ali Khan and friends shake a leg | Watch video

Akon's ‘Chammak Challo’: It has been 11 years, since the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Ra.One's item song Chammak Challo became a big hit. However, the song still has the same craze today.

Akon recently sang Chammak Challo at Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's friend's wedding. And, Sara and her friends were seen grooving to the same. Pictures and videos of Akon's performance, and Sara Ali Khan's dance have now gone viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan shakes a leg to Akon's hit songs Sara Ali Khan's friend entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola, who also attended the wedding, shared a video of Akon’s performance on her Instagram.

“@akon need my phone back. Oh hey @saraalikhan95,” she captioned the post, showing Akon taking her phone and pointing it towards the crowd as he performed 'Play Hard'. Sara did a cute pout, and her friends could be seen smiling and dancing enthusiastically.

Akon sings Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo, Dangerous Another viral clip, shared by a Shah Rukh Khan fan page, shows Akon performing Chammak Challo—the hit song he originally sang for SRK’s Ra.One. The guests, including Sara Ali couldn’t resist dancing along to the nostalgic track.

Another video features Sara Ali Khan grooving to ‘Dangerous’, another classic by Akon. Throughout the night, Sara and her girl gang, including Tasheen, captured the fun on their Instagram stories, sharing candid moments from the wedding. She also posted family pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh, and close friends, offering fans a peek into the celebration.

Akon and his hit songs Mononymously known as Akon, Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of his single "Locked Up".