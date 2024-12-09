Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has left the internet buzzing after complimenting a bride at a Delhi wedding, calling her 'really beautiful.' The heartwarming moment, captured on video, shows SRK sharing his iconic charm, making the bride's special day even more memorable.

In a recent wedding in Delhi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while performing on stage, complimented a bride on how she looked. A make-up artist shared the video on the internet, and it has gone viral.

In the video, King Khan can be seen telling the bride that she looks "really beautiful".

"I really want to tell you that you look very beautiful. Mashallah, really beautiful. Looking at you, I just want to say..." he said while repeating his iconic dialogue from his 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The bride can be seen laughing and blushing in the video.

The make-up artist, Amrit Kaur, wrote in the caption of the video, “@iamsrk You made my day, with the way you complimented my bride Harshita, on the way she looked, On her most special day! My hard work paid off! For the day."

Khan also later jokes with the groom and teaches him how to compliment his bride. He also dances with the bride on the iconic song 'Pretty Woman' from his movie Kal Ho Na Ho.

Watch video here:

Khan also performed on his hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 4.2 million views in just two days.

Here's how netizens reacted: "Bride must be thanking her stars for being born into such a family who has SRK as their friend," a user wrote.

Kaur had earlier written on social media that Khan attended the wedding as he is a family friend of the Delhi family.

"Oh so someone actually lived my dream," another user wrote under the post.

"Imagine being called beautiful by SRK himself. This is a literal dream," another said.