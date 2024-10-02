Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ to release in Japan on THIS date; fans request sequel

The action thriller Jawan, directed by Atlee, is debuting in Japan on November 29 after massive success, earning 1,148 crore. Advance ticket sales began on July 5, and fans are excited for the release, hoping for a sequel featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Oct 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Jawan to release in Japan on November 29
Jawan to release in Japan on November 29 (X)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's ‘Jawan’, which was released worldwide in September last year, is all set for its release in Japan. The Bollywood superstar shared that the movie will be screened in the country on November 29.

Sharing the trailer for its Japan release, King Khan in a post on Instagram wrote: “Get ready for an intense, fiery and action-packed adventure as #Jawan makes it way to Japan! #Jawan arrives in Japan on 29th November!”

Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee which also marked the director's debut in Hindi films. The movie will be distributed in Japan by Twin, a frequent distributor of Indian films.

According to reports, the advance booking for Jawan's ticket began five months ago in Japan on July 5. The reports also claimed that the purchasers of the tickets will receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song “Chaleya”.

Fans react to Jawan's Japan release

After Shah Rukh Khan's post announcing Japan release of Jawan, fans immediately reacted and demanded a sequel for the movie, “Jawan 2”.

“Make Jawan 2 sir,” a fan requested.

“All set to take over the box office yet again!” commented a user.

Another user said, “From Iran to Japan. Jawan is still stealing hearts and creating havoc on Box Office.”

“Japan get ready to celebrate Jawan,” said a fan. While another added, “Looks like the excitement for Jawan is going global! Japan is in for a thrilling ride!”

Jawan's total Box Office collection

The King Khan starrer earned 1,148 crore at worldwide box office and was the highest grossing movie of 2023.

Produced under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Speaking of the plot of the film, SRK plays dual role as father and son who team up in a fight against corruption.

First Published:2 Oct 2024, 02:46 PM IST
