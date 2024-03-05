Shah Rukh Khan gets slammed for ‘disrespecting’ Ram Charan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash
Shah Rukh Khan is facing criticism for his actions towards Ram Charan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The incident led to a discussion on social media about racism and respect towards South Indian stars.
Shah Rukh Khan is facing a lot of flak for apparently “disrespecting" Ram Charan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. It happened while the three Khans - SRK, Salman and Aamir - were performing on Naatu Naatu, the song that originally featured Ram Charan along with NT Rama Rao Jr.