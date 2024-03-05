Active Stocks
Shah Rukh Khan gets slammed for ‘disrespecting’ Ram Charan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shah Rukh Khan is facing criticism for his actions towards Ram Charan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The incident led to a discussion on social media about racism and respect towards South Indian stars.

Jamnagar, Mar 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their son Abram Khan pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
Jamnagar, Mar 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their son Abram Khan pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan is facing a lot of flak for apparently “disrespecting" Ram Charan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. It happened while the three Khans - SRK, Salman and Aamir - were performing on Naatu Naatu, the song that originally featured Ram Charan along with NT Rama Rao Jr.

During the performance, the Bollywood actor looked for Ram Charan to join them on stage. “Where are you, Ram Charan?" he kept asking as he seemingly wanted the RRR star to join the three Khan in the performance.

During this time, in apparent jest, SRK started speaking gibberish Telugu, which included the word “idli". Not everyone was impressed with it while some of them accused SRK of being racist.

Watch: Nita, Mukesh Ambani's ‘Bollywood’ act at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

“Shahrukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling "Ram Charan idli" after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career," wrote one use on X (formerly Twitter) while referring to Atlee who directed Jawan.

“When ego of an actor like Shahrukh shoots up above his head, this is expected. His average acting was just hyped by some of his fans. I am not a big fan of him," said another.

Things got more intense when Ram Charan’s make-up artist Zeba Hassan Zaidi joined in the conversation. As per a screenshot of her Instagram Story that is doing rounds on social media, she walked out of the celebrations after the incident.

Also Read: ‘Hold my Dhokla’: Netizens react as Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

"Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu"?? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan," she apparently wrote in her Insta Story. The Story is, however, not available at the moment. It is unclear if she’s deleted it. However, her comment on a video shared on Instagram is still there.

“I’m a huge srk fan but I really disliked the way he called ram charan on stage," she wrote.

Zeba Hassan's comment on SRK calling Ram Charan on stage
View Full Image
Zeba Hassan's comment on SRK calling Ram Charan on stage

Zeba also wrote a detailed post on her Instagram Story.

“Coming from the industry it's so saddening to say that all the South Indian stars, artists etc are not really appreciated or given the respect that we all deserve," she wrote.

Zeba Hassan's post on South Indian stars not getting enough respect
View Full Image
Zeba Hassan's post on South Indian stars not getting enough respect

Zeba, however, is being trolled for her comment on SRK. Some are accusing her of looking for “cheap publicity".

SRK gets support

Not everyone found SRK’s gesture “disrespectful". “Idli is racist? If u call a Delhiwaala a batura or lassi will he be hurt? We south Indians love idli and sambar is in our blood," wrote one user.

“People here judging SRK for no reason..Grow up and let the humour live," wrote another.

“It was not disrespectful.. SRK ko Telugu nahi aati hai.. tho usko Telugu ka Jo b pata tha vo as an introduction use Kara hai (SRK doesn’t know Telugu, so he said whatever Telugu he knows).... Don't create unnecessary mess and hate," came from another.

Some people mentioned that it was a dialogue from the 2001 movie One 2 Ka 4, starring SRK, which Khan used to call his “good old friend" Ram Charan.

Ram Charan joins Khans

Ram Charan, on the other hand, was quick to join the Khans on stage. He performed to the song along with them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
