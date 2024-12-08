Veteran Bollywood actor Amol Palekar, during his interaction with Saurabh Dwivedi on The Lallantop, spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Paheli. Palekar was the director of the 2005 movie, India's official entry for the 2006 Oscars.

The actor-director revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was not the original choice for the film, based on the Rajasthani short story "Duvidha" by Vijayadan Dethab.

Palekar initially wanted to make a “smaller” movie with Soha Ali Khan and Jisshu Sengupta, a Bengali actor who is now seen in movies of various other languages like Hiindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

However, the producers were hesitant to make the movie without stars. Writer Sandhya Gokhale wanted to make the movie with SRK and Rani Mukerji.

When Palekar went to Khan to narrate the movie, he told SRK that he had approached him because he wanted a good actor for the film.

“Generally, when there is a double role in Hindi movies, one is good and the other is bad. However, in this movie, both are good, which requires a good actor,” Amol told Khan.

After hearing the script, the Badshah of Bollywood offered to produce the movie, which “changed everything” about the movie, Palekar added.

“Sir, would you mind if I produce this film?” SRK asked the veteran actor. Khan bought the rights from the existing producer and made the movie under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

“As a producer, I can say, Shah Rukh did not leave anything that I wanted to do with the movie. He did not spare even a single thing. He was an excellent producer. Absolutely excellent producer,” Amol Palekar added.