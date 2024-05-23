Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital after suffering from heat stroke and dehydration on Tuesday, India Today reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ace actor's wife Gauri Khan and close friend Juhi Chawla along with her husband Jay Mehta also rushed to the hospital upon hearing about SRK's health.

Chawla assured fans that Shah Rukh is doing much better and will return to support the KKR in the IPL final on Sunday.

"Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals," Chawla said.

The Jawan actor was in Ahmedabad for two days to attend the playoff match of IPL between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The King Khan was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda were also present in the stadium, cheering for KKR.

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9 degrees on Wednesday.

KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

KKR will play the final in Chennai on Sunday.

Over the last few years, the 58-year-old actor has witnessed several health issues but each time he has bounced back due to his strong resilience, Indian Express reported.

During the filming of Ra. One (2011) Shah Rukh had experienced a shoulder injury and a fracture in his toe.

For the film Happy New Year (2014) shooting, SRK reported a minor accident on the set in which his head and face got hurt. During the shooting of the film Fan (2016), Shah Rukh Khan injured his knee.

During his early days in Bollywood, SRK sustained three fractured ribs while shooting for the film Darr (1993).

He also suffered from a hairline fracture on his knee while shooting for Koyla (1997).

The highly celebrated actor underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder before the release of My Name is Khan (2010).

