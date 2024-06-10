Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over a ‘drink’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan during PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani were among the guests as Narendra Modi took oath for the third time as the prime minister of India. Netizens were surprised to see two of the richest people in India bond over a pack of ORS.

Also Read: Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath What amazes many is that the ORS they were sipping is not expensive. The pack costs roughly ₹30. The two were at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, where the oath-taking ceremony was held.

HQ pictures of Shah Rukh Khan & Mukesh Ambani at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today for PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony ♥️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/HlUE9lV7PU — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 9, 2024

At the same time, many social media users have several other questions. “Was it distributed to all by the authorities?” asked one user while another asked, “Govt ke taraf se provided tha ya khud apna le aaye the? (Was is provided by the government or did you bring it while going there?).”

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest person spot in Forbes Billionaire 2023 list “ ₹30 tetra pack. Oath ceremony organisers why are you insulting dignitaries?” asked one user while wondering why such an inexpensive drink was provided to the guest.

Netizens were mostly impressed with the “two superstars of their own way” bonding over a (healthy) drink. “Reliance Industries & Jio Company Owner Mukesh Ambani sitting with the Biggest Soft Power of India. The Man, The Myth, The Legend - Shah Rukh Khan,” wrote another.

PM Modi thanks world leaders After having been sworn in for a historic third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages. The oath-taking ceremony occurred on June 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with leaders from nearby countries.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise, becomes only Indian on world's richest actor list PM Modi is the second Indian leader after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to win a third term. Along with Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with independent charge and 36 Ministers of State were sworn in.