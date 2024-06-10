Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over a ‘drink’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan during PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

‘Biggest Soft Power of India’ Shah Rukh Khan was seen bonding with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated05:32 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony(X/@TeamSRKWarriors)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani were among the guests as Narendra Modi took oath for the third time as the prime minister of India. Netizens were surprised to see two of the richest people in India bond over a pack of ORS.

Also Read: Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

What amazes many is that the ORS they were sipping is not expensive. The pack costs roughly 30. The two were at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, where the oath-taking ceremony was held.

At the same time, many social media users have several other questions. “Was it distributed to all by the authorities?” asked one user while another asked, “Govt ke taraf se provided tha ya khud apna le aaye the? (Was is provided by the government or did you bring it while going there?).”

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest person spot in Forbes Billionaire 2023 list

30 tetra pack. Oath ceremony organisers why are you insulting dignitaries?” asked one user while wondering why such an inexpensive drink was provided to the guest.

Netizens were mostly impressed with the “two superstars of their own way” bonding over a (healthy) drink. “Reliance Industries & Jio Company Owner Mukesh Ambani sitting with the Biggest Soft Power of India. The Man, The Myth, The Legend - Shah Rukh Khan,” wrote another.

PM Modi thanks world leaders

After having been sworn in for a historic third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages. The oath-taking ceremony occurred on June 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with leaders from nearby countries.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise, becomes only Indian on world's richest actor list

PM Modi is the second Indian leader after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to win a third term. Along with Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with independent charge and 36 Ministers of State were sworn in.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani gifts Mumbai property worth 1,500 cr to ‘right hand’ Manoj Modi

PM Modi thanked his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, for his congratulatory message. “India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each others concerns," PM Modi said.

