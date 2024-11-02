Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Villa in Beverly Hills to Bugatti Veyron; check birthday boy’s properties, car collection

Shah Rukh Khan, turning 59 on November 2, 2024, boasts a massive net worth among Bollywood celebrities. His luxurious properties and high-end car collection further reflect his status as one of India's wealthiest celebrities.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Nov 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Villa in Beverly Hills to Bugatti Veyron; check birthday boy's properties, car collection
Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Villa in Beverly Hills to Bugatti Veyron; check birthday boy’s properties, car collection(PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the "King of Bollywood", turns 59 on November 2, 2024. He has become one of India's wealthiest celebrities, building an empire beyond cinema.

According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth stands at a massive 7,300 crore. His wealth has grown significantly, largely due to his investments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the league’s most successful franchises. He is the richest individual in the Indian entertainment industry, as per the list.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift from Hollywood: SRK’s K3G entry scene named…

Apart from cricket, Shah Rukh Khan's wealth is boosted by his film production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Founded in 2002, Red Chillies has produced several successful films, adding substantial value to his net worth. It has around over 500 employees.

SRK is often praised for his business skills. During his speeches, he always stresses building brands, products and companies that give long-term returns.

Also Read | Happy Birthday SRK: Top 10 Shah Rukh Khan films to watch

Khan often speaks about working tirelessly for something you love. Many of his colleagues have claimed that, on certain days, SRK sleeps for an hour and works for the rest of it.

SRK's properties

King Khan’s income is also enhanced by his luxurious properties across the globe. His famous Mumbai home, Mannat, situated in Bandra, stands as an iconic landmark.

SRK also owns a lavish apartment in London’s Park Lane area, a vacation home in England, a villa in Beverly Hills, a property in Delhi, a farmhouse in Alibaug and another home in Dubai.

SRK's car collection

The Badshah of Bollywood has a luxury car collection that further reflects his extravagant lifestyle. His fleet includes high-end brands such as BMW, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Bugatti and Range Rover, as per media reports.

Also Read | SRK vs Warren Buffett’s Philosophy On When To Buy A House: Which To Pick?

His Bugatti Veyron, worth 12 crore, stands as the crowning jewel of his collection. Other notable cars include the Rolls-Royce Phantom, valued at 9.5 crore and a Bentley Continental GT, which is worth 3.29 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsShah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Villa in Beverly Hills to Bugatti Veyron; check birthday boy’s properties, car collection

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.