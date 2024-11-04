Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking: SRK informs fans on his 59th birthday, charms fans with wit and humour

At his 59th birthday celebration, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he has quit smoking but continues to feel breathless. He vowed to entertain fans for ten more years, reminisced about his first award, and encouraged reading over social media.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Mumbai, India - Aug. 15, 2024: Indian actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans after hoisting the flag on Independence Day at Mannat( in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 15, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - Aug. 15, 2024: Indian actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans after hoisting the flag on Independence Day at Mannat( in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 15, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who used to be a heavy smoker, has finally quit smoking.

Sharing a health update with his admirers who gathered to celebrate his 59th birthday on Saturday at an auditorium in Mumbai, the actor said, “There's a good thing – I'm not smoking anymore, guys.”

However, King Khan said he thought he would feel better after quitting smoking, but he still feels breathless.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan turns 59: Bollywood comes together to celebrate King Khan

In a video from the event shared by his fan club on X, Shah Rukh said, “I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it (the side-effects). Inshallah, that will also get ok.”

Shah Rukh Khan has been a compulsive smoker and had once shared that he smokes around 100 cigarettes a day.

Also Read | How much does Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, earn? Know here

In 2012, the actor drew flak for smoking in public during an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals but escaped with a paltry fine of 100 after he pleaded guilty before a court in Jaipur.

At a media event in 2017, Shah Rukh said he was planning to quit smoking and drinking for the sake of his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Next 10 years…

At Saturday's fan event, Shah Rukh also promised fans to entertain them for at least next 10 years.

"I want to make special films for the next 10 years. I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift: Hollywood names SRK’s ‘best’ movie entry scene

Do a lot more reading…

King Khan asked his fans to do a lot more reading, however, a fan said reading makes them sleepy.

“Kaun bola ye.. neend aati hai padhne me, aur Instagram dekh ke jaag jaata hai? (Who said this? Are you not sleepy when using Instagram at night?)”

To which, a fan replied that they see him on Instagram, to which, Shah Rukh said, “Toh mere baare me kitaabein padh lo.. (Read about me).”

Also Read | SRK’s ‘cameo’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amuses netizens

‘Mummy wapis karne lag gayi hai…’

Mixed with wit, Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional memory of his first award that he dedicated to his mother.

“Ab toh bhagwaan ki daya se itne ho gaye hai, mummy wapis karne lag gayi hai, ye wala rakhne ki jagah nahi hai daddy ko dede apne yaar… (By God's grace, I have so many awards now that my heavenly mother has started returning them to me. ‘I don’t have space for this one. Give it to your dad’.),” he joked.

Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan told Rahul Gandhi to ‘be honest’

The actor will next be seen in "King", directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also star his daughter Suhana.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsShah Rukh Khan quits smoking: SRK informs fans on his 59th birthday, charms fans with wit and humour

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.55
    02:47 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.45 (-4.45%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.90
    02:47 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.8 (-1.87%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,304.00
    02:47 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -35.1 (-2.62%)

    Tata Motors share price

    823.30
    02:47 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -20.3 (-2.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.45
    02:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.34%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.75
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.5 (0.24%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,349.00
    02:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-0.83%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,238.00
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -26 (-2.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,865.15
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -297.55 (-9.41%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.92
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.53 (-6.27%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    617.25
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -38.3 (-5.84%)

    PVR Inox share price

    1,484.75
    02:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -90.65 (-5.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,647.40
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    97.8 (6.31%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,057.45
    02:33 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    215.35 (4.45%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,339.45
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    377.65 (3.79%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    352.60
    02:38 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    12.3 (3.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.