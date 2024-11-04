At his 59th birthday celebration, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he has quit smoking but continues to feel breathless. He vowed to entertain fans for ten more years, reminisced about his first award, and encouraged reading over social media.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who used to be a heavy smoker, has finally quit smoking.

Sharing a health update with his admirers who gathered to celebrate his 59th birthday on Saturday at an auditorium in Mumbai, the actor said, “There's a good thing – I'm not smoking anymore, guys."

However, King Khan said he thought he would feel better after quitting smoking, but he still feels breathless.

In a video from the event shared by his fan club on X, Shah Rukh said, “I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it (the side-effects). Inshallah, that will also get ok."

Shah Rukh Khan has been a compulsive smoker and had once shared that he smokes around 100 cigarettes a day.

In 2012, the actor drew flak for smoking in public during an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals but escaped with a paltry fine of ₹100 after he pleaded guilty before a court in Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At a media event in 2017, Shah Rukh said he was planning to quit smoking and drinking for the sake of his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Next 10 years… At Saturday's fan event, Shah Rukh also promised fans to entertain them for at least next 10 years.

"I want to make special films for the next 10 years. I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said.

Do a lot more reading… King Khan asked his fans to do a lot more reading, however, a fan said reading makes them sleepy.

“Kaun bola ye.. neend aati hai padhne me, aur Instagram dekh ke jaag jaata hai? (Who said this? Are you not sleepy when using Instagram at night?)"

To which, a fan replied that they see him on Instagram, to which, Shah Rukh said, "Toh mere baare me kitaabein padh lo.. (Read about me)."

‘Mummy wapis karne lag gayi hai…’ Mixed with wit, Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional memory of his first award that he dedicated to his mother.

“Ab toh bhagwaan ki daya se itne ho gaye hai, mummy wapis karne lag gayi hai, ye wala rakhne ki jagah nahi hai daddy ko dede apne yaar… (By God's grace, I have so many awards now that my heavenly mother has started returning them to me. ‘I don’t have space for this one. Give it to your dad’.)," he joked.

The actor will next be seen in "King", directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also star his daughter Suhana.

(With PTI inputs)