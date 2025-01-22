Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki co-star Varun Kulkarni is currently hospitalised as he is facing severe kidney ailments and is undergoing dialysis at least twice a week, reported News18.

Kulkarni's friend recently took to his Instagram handle to share his health update and revealed that the Dunki actor is facing financial issues due to undergoing treatment and is struggling to pay hospital bills.

Urging everyone to come forward and help Kulkarni, Shetty wrote on Instagram, “My dear friend and theatre co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues. Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits. Just two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session (sic).”

“Varun is not only a brilliant artist but also a kind and selfless human being. He lost both his parents at a very young age and has been a self-made individual ever since, pursuing his passion for theatre against all odds. However, the life of an artist often comes with financial challenges, and at this difficult moment, he needs our support more than ever (sic)," he continued.

Seeking financial help from fans and followers, Shetty further mentioned, “We, his friends and well-wishers, are coming together to help Varun during this critical time. If you know Varun or Rhea personally, you can send your contributions directly to them. For those who don’t, a Ketto link has been created (link in the description) to make donating easier (sic)."

“Your support—no matter the amount—can make a huge difference. Even sharing this message can help reach more people who might lend a hand. Let’s come together to help Varun get back on stage, where he belongs (sic)," he concluded.