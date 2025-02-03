Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite food: Rajeev Shukla reveals shocking details; social media reacts

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s food habits. He spoke to Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, on the latter’s YouTube channel.

When asked about SRK’s favourite food, the former IPL chairman revealed that the Bollywood legend was not much into food.

“Shah Rukh Khan has a different theory when it comes to food. He says, ‘Nobody has died so far by not eating food. People die by eating.’ Food is not his priority. He believes in eating whatever is required. He doesn’t have any faith in food,” Shukla said.

Shah Rukh Khan has previously spoken about his lack of interest in food. The reason, however, is linked to the loss of his parents early in life.

“My mom used to feed me til I was 25, till she passed away. She used to mix dal, chawal, papad and onions. Once they passed away, I lost interest in food,” SRK told Chef Shipra Khanna on her YouTube channel in July 2020.

“I’m so used to eating food my parents used to cook… I’m not saying the other food is not good. I believe khana kabhi kharaab nahi hota (Food is never bad). I never took onto any kind of food… You can give me anything, and I’ll be happy,” he added.

Social media reactions on SRK’s lack of interest in food Social media users have posted mixed reactions on Shah Rukh Khan’s lack of interest in food.

“Itna paisa hoke kya faida. Tabiyat se khaa bhi nahi sake (“What’s the use of having so much money if you can’t even eat properly?),” wrote one user.

“Na khane se koi nahi mara? (Nobody dies of not eating?),” one user wondered.

“I don't think so. People die of hunger, I guess no one died of smoking," quipped one user while referring to SRK’s smoking addiction.

