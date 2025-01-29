Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘problem’ with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan: SRK’s comment on South movie stars goes viral on social media

On January 26, Shah Rukh Khan attended an event at Global Village in Dubai, where he captivated the audience with his charm and charisma. Pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media.

In one video, Shah Rukh addressed fans from Kerala, Chennai, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He called Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2), Prabhas (Baahubali), Ram Charan (RRR), Yash, Mahesh Babu (Guntur Kaaram), Vijay Thalapathy (GOAT), Rajinikanth (Jailer) and Kamal Haasan (Indian 2) his friends.

He jokingly requested the South stars to slow down their dance moves as he would struggle to keep up. Fans loved the moment, and it was widely shared by fan pages online.

“I have only one request for them. They should not dance so fast. I find it problematic to keep up with them,” he quipped.

A video of SRK’s comment was shared on Twitter (now X). It has gone viral with nearly 60,000 views. One of the social media users called him, “The most humble and secure actor in Indian cinema.”

“Most loved Bollywood actor in south india especially in our telugu states,” remarked another. “Very talented and courteous - respectable, social person,” came from another.

South stars who love Shah Rukh Khan While SRK called many South Indian stars his “friends”, a few other stars have called themselves Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun has previously said that watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 was “the highest magic moment” of his life.

Citadel: Honey Bunny star Samantha Prabhu has named SRK one of the top three stars she wants to work with. Khan is the only Bollywood star on the list, with Suriya and Mahesh Babu being the other two.

In the past, Nayanthara spoke about her fondness for Khan. She eventually worked with Shah Rukh in Jawan.