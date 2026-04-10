Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt shower ‘brother’ Anant Ambani with wishes on his 31st birthday

Bollywood stars — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt — showered “brother” Anant Ambani with best wishes on his 31st birthday on Friday, April 10.

Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan, and Salman Khan were among the first to arrive at Jamnagar, Gujarat, for Anant Ambani’s birthday bash.

Check out b'day wishes for Anant Ambani Shah Rukh posted an Instagram story saying, “Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”

View full Image View full Image SRK's b'day wish

Salman shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, including a playful snap showing him hugging Anant Ambani, and wrote: “Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many ... my younger brother Anant.”

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with the youngest Ambani on X, and extended heartfelt wishes for “kindest and sweetest brother”.

"Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me,” Dutt wrote. “Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev!”

Who else is on the guest list? The guest list reflects a mix of established stars and younger Bollywood faces. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also spotted travelling for the event.

The scale of attendance mirrors previous Ambani celebrations, which are known for bringing together industry heavyweights, influencers and global personalities under one roof.

The Ambani family has reportedly organised a special meal for employees associated with Reliance Industries and Jio — a move aimed at extending the festivities beyond the high-profile guest list.

Ahead of the celebrations, Anant Ambani, along with his parents, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings, adding a spiritual dimension to the occasion.

Beyond the bash

Also Read | Anant Ambani donates ₹10 crore to gaushala at Salangpur Temple in Gujarat

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukhesh and Nita Ambani, will celebrate his birthday with philanthropic initiatives at major religious places in Gujarat, including Dwarka, Somnath, Ambaji, and Salangpur, a company release said.

Educational infrastructure upgrades, establishment of gaushalas (cow shelters), distribution of sweets to Reliance contract workers, community feasts, saree distribution in villages surrounding the Jamnagar refinery, and the provision of essential infrastructure in rural areas have also been planned, it added.

Similarly, a year-long morning and evening bhojan prasad seva has also been planned at India's first Jyotirling in Somnath Temple, which will benefit 26 lakh pilgrims.

A gaushala (cow shelter) will be built at Shri Kashtabhanjandev Hanumanji Temple in Salangpur, as well as Setalus, Jamnagar district.

He has also planned several other healthcare initiatives, infrastructure improvements for educational institutes, and community dinners in Gujarat.