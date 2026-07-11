Shah Rukh Khan spends ₹37 crore on Delhi home where he started married life with wife Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly purchased a residential property in Delhi that carries deep personal significance for his family. The actor is said to have acquired the second and third floors of a house in the upscale Panchsheel Park neighbourhood for ₹37 crore.
According to a Moneycontrol report, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan lived in the property after their wedding before the actor moved to Mumbai to build his career in films. The Khan family already owned the ground floor and basement of the building, and with this latest purchase, the entire property is now under the family's ownership.
The acquisition adds another premium asset to the family's real estate portfolio, which includes properties across India as well as overseas.
The newly acquired portion of the Delhi residence is part of a property spread across a 1,200-square-yard plot, measuring around 10,800 square feet.
The transaction is valued at ₹37 crore, while the underlying land has been estimated at approximately ₹34,260 per square foot.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. The couple welcomed Aryan Khan in 1997, Suhana Khan in 2020 and AbRam Khan in 2013. While Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies last year, Aryan owns the luxury streetwear brand Dyavol'X and also made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in Siddharth Anand's King. In January, the actor announced that the film will release in cinemas on December 24.
Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, he wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas, #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement."
Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Deewana (1992), following his career in the entertainment industry, which began with the Doordarshan series Fauji (1988).
He gained fame with the 1993 thrillers Baazigar and Darr and went on to star in successful films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), and the list continues.
He won his career's first national award for Atlee's film Jawan, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.