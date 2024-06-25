Shah Rukh Khan spotted playing cricket with daughter Suhana in London | Pics here

  • Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a vacation in London with daughter Suhana, playing cricket. He was seen fielding while Suhana took her position at the stumps in an intimate setting.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated08:09 AM IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, was spotted enjoying his vacation in London following an exciting IPL 2024 season. Pictures of him playing cricket with his daughter Suhana is now going viral on social media platform.

SRK, dressed casually and wearing a cap, was seen enjoying a game of cricket with his daughter Suhana in London. He was fielding while Suhana took her position at the stumps. The duo were likely surrounded by their close friends and family, creating a warm and intimate setting.

Also Read | Indonesian singer sings SRK-Aishwarya’s ’Humko Humise’ song at wedding | Watch

Recently on Sunday, the 'Archies' actress also dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the iconic film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

Also Read | SRK hugs Suhana as daughter gets emotional after KKR’s win | Watch

On work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews. Prior to that, SRK was seen headlining blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

According to reports, the 'King of Bollwood' will soon start filming his upcoming movie 'King.' A recently shared video on social media showed SRK with what appeared to be the film's script on the table next to him. It is also rumored that his daughter, Suhana, will also be starring in the film alongside him.

Also Read | Canada’s part-time job race: Indian students queue up at Tim Hortons | Watch

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating Asoka Director Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him. If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

KKR's victory in IPL Final 2024

In the IPL 2024, Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third Indian Premier League title. KKR's triumph in the IPL 2024 final was nothing short of spectacular, marked by an exceptional all-round performance that left fans in awe. Facing off against SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, KKR's bowlers delivered a masterclass, stunning the Sunrisers with their precision and skill, ultimately restricting their free-scoring batting line-up to a mere 113 runs.

In response, KKR showcased their dominance with the bat, chasing down the target with remarkable efficiency. Displaying a blend of power and finesse, they achieved victory in just 10.3 overs, with eight wickets still in hand, sealing their triumph and etching their name in IPL history once again.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsShah Rukh Khan spotted playing cricket with daughter Suhana in London | Pics here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.000.00
    Chennai
    74,274.000.00
    Delhi
    74,492.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue