Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, was spotted enjoying his vacation in London following an exciting IPL 2024 season. Pictures of him playing cricket with his daughter Suhana is now going viral on social media platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRK, dressed casually and wearing a cap, was seen enjoying a game of cricket with his daughter Suhana in London. He was fielding while Suhana took her position at the stumps. The duo were likely surrounded by their close friends and family, creating a warm and intimate setting.

Recently on Sunday, the 'Archies' actress also dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the iconic film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews. Prior to that, SRK was seen headlining blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

According to reports, the 'King of Bollwood' will soon start filming his upcoming movie 'King.' A recently shared video on social media showed SRK with what appeared to be the film's script on the table next to him. It is also rumored that his daughter, Suhana, will also be starring in the film alongside him.

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating Asoka Director Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him. If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR's victory in IPL Final 2024 In the IPL 2024, Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third Indian Premier League title. KKR's triumph in the IPL 2024 final was nothing short of spectacular, marked by an exceptional all-round performance that left fans in awe. Facing off against SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, KKR's bowlers delivered a masterclass, stunning the Sunrisers with their precision and skill, ultimately restricting their free-scoring batting line-up to a mere 113 runs.

In response, KKR showcased their dominance with the bat, chasing down the target with remarkable efficiency. Displaying a blend of power and finesse, they achieved victory in just 10.3 overs, with eight wickets still in hand, sealing their triumph and etching their name in IPL history once again.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!