Shah Rukh Khan received the ‘Best Actor award’ at the IIFA Awards for Jawan, but some fans criticized the decision. Bobby Deol's performance in Animal was praised, and the film won ‘Best Picture’. Social media erupted with debates over the award winners and their performances.

In the latest IIFA Awards organised in Abu Dhabi, Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Best Actor award for his role in Jawan. Khan, who also hosted the event, said he was "extremely grateful" for the award.

In his acceptance speech, Khan said, "It's good to be back. I'm extremely grateful for this award. I love awards, I'm greedy about awards...I'm genuinely back and I'm really happy to end the year like this..."

While Khan's Jawan was among the biggest hits last year, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal stole the show by winning the Best Picture award at the event.

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also won in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a Negative Role categories for Animal.

Kapoor, who turned 42 on Saturday, missed the award to celebrate the day with his family.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie also won awards for music direction for Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

For his song "Arjan Vailly", Babbal won the best playback singer (male) award as well as best lyrics award for "Satranga", also for "Animal".

SRK stole hearts with his performance with Vicky Kaushal on Karan Aujla's "Tauba Tauba" but fans seem unimpressed with him winning the award.

After the awards were announced, people took to social media and expressed their disappointment with the award.

A user wrote on social media platform X, "What is logic to give best film award to #animal and best actor award to #ShahRukhKhan for jawan. I was never interested in these bollywood awards but this level of chapri."

Another wrote, “#Srk getting best actor award instead of #RanbirKapoor𓃵 is totally wrong in jawan srk was in his usual style Ntg new but in #Animal ranbir has given his one of the best performance."

Sharing a video of SRK winning the award, one user wrote, "Even his performance in pathaan was better than Jawan. Also how can you give him best actor award when Ranbir in Animal & Vikrant in 12th fail literally exist."

However, people were happy with Bobby Deol winning the award.